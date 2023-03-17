Marvel ignores criticism and renews contract with Doctor Strange 2 writer

Michael Waldron is currently working on the script for Avengers: Secret Wars, much to the dismay of fans who disliked the Multiverse of Madness.

Waldron made his Marvel debut writing the 6-episode Loki. Shortly thereafter, he joined to rewrite the script for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessas soon as Sam Raimi took over the direction.

Waldron’s natural evolution in the MCU seemed to make perfect sense, but it didn’t quite work out. The film’s script was massacred by fans and the general public, pointing out the dubious decisions and flaws of the text.

But even with all this repercussion, Waldron was confirmed as the screenwriter of Avengers: Secret Wars. And for anyone who thinks Marvel is thinking of stopping there, think again.

Since according to Deadline, he renewed his contract with Marvel and Disney. The site was unable to find out the specific details of the renewal of the agreement, but it most likely indicates that we will see the name of the screenwriter signing MCU productions more often.

But it is worth remembering that, obviously because it is Disney, it is not limited to the universe of heroes. After all, Waldron was confirmed as a screenwriter for the Star Wars film produced by Kevin Feige.

The project was recently confirmed to be on hold by Lucasfilm, but we already have an idea where we might see the screenwriter again.

May everything work out in the end! keep an eye on marvel’s legacy for more information and curiosities.

