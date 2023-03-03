Marvel promises everything for Fantastic Four reboot

There are few films more highly anticipated than the Fantastic Four reboot. Ever since Disney completed its acquisition of 21st Century Fox, superhero fans have been yearning for Marvel’s adaptation of major comics. Even if it takes a few more years, the new version of the group is expected to live up to general expectations.

In an interview with deadline, Nate Moore, producer of Marvel Studios, spoke about the reboot of Fantastic Four. For him, the new story of the characters should surprise the audience when it debuts in theaters.

The new Fantastic Four hits theaters only in 2025. The official announcement took place during San Diego Comic-Con 2022. However, the public can already follow the group’s first tip in the MCU. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), John Krasinski played Reed Richards during the conflict against Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen).

Why the Fantastic Four Reboot Might Surprise?

Moore was brief when talking about the Fantastic Four reboot. In a nutshell, he revealed what he hopes people will think of the new take on the franchise. In addition, he anticipated that the person responsible for WandaVision is ahead of the project.

“We have Matt Shakman directing, who is so talented and who made WandaVision for us, and I think people are going to be very surprised by what we’re doing,” he revealed.

In addition, the Screen Rant also reported that recordings for the Fantastic Four reboot should only take place in 2024. Therefore, news regarding the film should only emerge from next year. However, Kevin Feige is still expected to reveal who will be part of the film’s cast in 2023.

Big pillar for the MCU

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feige confirmed that the Fantastic Four should be one of the main pillars of the MCU. About the group of heroes, the president of Marvel Studios said that it is exciting to see the characters coming to Marvel movies after so long. For him, the Fantastic Four is the foundation of the comics.

“This (Fantastic Four in the MCU) is something that is really exciting for us. People will start to hear more about it soon enough. We plan for this to be a huge mainstay of the MCU going forward, the way they’ve been in the comics for 50 or 60 years,” he explained.

In addition, Kevin Feige also remembered the production of the other films in the Fantastic Four franchise. However, he defended that the team’s participation in the MCU is exciting news for him and the public.

Despite so much waiting time, the public knows when the Fantastic Four will make their debut in the MCU, in 2025. With the importance of heroes, Marvel must be preparing an epic moment to insert them into the MCU script in a remarkable way for the fans. Finally, news about the future of the Fantastic Four is expected to appear in 2023, such as the cast and the first plot information.

