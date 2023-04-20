Marvel star ceased to be loved and caused disgust in fans after controversies

Chris Pratt back in the spotlight recently with the premiere of Super Mario Bros. – The film, where he lends his voice to the protagonist Mario. The actor is best known for playing Peter Quill, Star-Lord, in the film franchise Guardians of the Galaxy from the marvel studios.

And when he was chosen as the voice of Mario in the lighting, there was a huge commotion online and mixed reviews. There were people refusing to go see the movie so they wouldn’t hear Pratt’s voice.

Pratt’s cancellation in Super Mario Bros. – The film it wasn’t just because they thought he didn’t match the protagonist, but also because of the long list of controversies he was involved in over the years. Check below:

The Times Chris Pratt Was Canceled

In early 2019, the actor received a lot of criticism for being part of the Hillsong Church, a controversial church that has already made several homophobic speeches publicly.

In July of the same year, Pratt was photographed wearing a T-shirt with the words “Don’t Tread on Me” (“Don’t Tread on Me”, in free translation). The T-shirt was created during the War of Independence of the United States, and ended up becoming a symbol of far-right politicians.

With that, they associated Pratt with this political line, which has a conservative view and the idea of ​​racial supremacy. And the actor’s situation has only worsened due to his comments that were seen as conservative, as well as due to the fact that he follows several Republican and Donald Trump-linked politicians.

The indication of Pratt’s political stance became stronger when Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, raised funds for Joe Biden’s campaign. The event was attended by several Marvel actors, such as Chris Pratt, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and Zoë Saldaña. But Pratt did not attend.

Pratt was also canceled over comments about his children. In 2021, he opened up about having “a beautiful, healthy daughter” with Katherine Schwarzenegger. Pratt has been accused of objectifying his ex-wife, Anna Faris, and forgetting about the child he had with her. The boy was born pre-mature, which led to some health problems.

Chris Pratt also sparked internet outrage after sharing videos about hunting moose and guns.

