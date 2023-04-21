The world of cinema has recently suffered a series of considerable shocks when it comes to scandals. After all, after everything that happened to Johnny Depp and even Amber Heard, it seems that this time it was a Marvel star getting himself into serious trouble and being heard in court. In fact, she lost several contracts she had and even a series of sponsorships.

So, as you probably already suspect, we are talking about none other than Jonathan Majors. Actor who became very well known in Hollywood not only for his beautiful role in The Last Black Man in San Francisco. But also more recently for playing Kang in Ant-Man. And now he seems to have thrown it all away and has his life turned upside down.

Marvel star is in court and is not expected to return!

Therefore, we know so far that at least two works that the actor had in hand have already gone to life. That is, nothing less than The Man in My Basement and even an untitled biopic of Otis Redding.

In addition, the actor has also been excluded from an advertising campaign for the Texas Rangers of the MLB, as well as some of his representatives have also cut ties with him. This at the same time that we see Hollywood increasingly moving away from all the controversy and even from the actor himself..

In case you didn’t know, Jonathan Majors is accused in New York City of domestic violence against his partner. In addition, the actor also has counts of third-degree assault, three counts of third-degree attempted assault, one count of second-degree aggravated harassment and one count of second-degree harassment. That is, it looks like we will have a long court battle here…

In short, despite everything, the actor is already free and should remain so until the trial. If he proves to be guilty, it is very likely that finding work in the world of cinema later on will become an almost impossible task.

