Marvel Theory Is the Most Believable Way to Introduce Mutants

The introduction of mutants into the MCU has been a long-standing topic of debate among fans. In recent years, mutant characters like Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Namor have been slowly emerging in the MCU. However, Scarlet Witch’s mutant origins were largely ignored in the MCU.

A new Marvel theory, plucked straight from the pages of the comics, now suggests an alternative way to introduce mutants into the MCU. This theory also provides a way for the MCU to re-identify the origins of the Scarlet Witch and classify her as a mutant despite her use of pure magic. Tea immortal x-men #18 provides an interesting take on the origins of mutants that could be an ideal way to introduce mutants into the MCU.

Also Read: “If This Theory Is True…”: The Loki Season 2 Finale Has a Worrying Consequence for Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch’s Future That Could Actually Happen

Marvel Theory Suggests a Magical Origin for Mutants in the MCU

The origins of mutants in the pages of Marvel Comics are a hotly debated topic, with only partial and vague explanations provided to readers despite the characters having existed for over half a century. It is mostly believed that the mutant type’s powers originate from the X-gene, which is often explained with science fiction elements. However, in immortal x-men #18, The origin of the X-Men implies magical origins.

In the issue, Mother Righteous claims that all mutants are connected to The White Hot Room, a mysterious area associated with the concept of creation in Marvel Comics. Mother Righteous also states that any advanced mutation is indistinguishable from magic, meaning that all mutants are magical beings. As a result, assuming Mother Righteous is telling the truth, the origins of mutantkind have magical roots.

This same idea could be carried forward in the MCU, where mutants have not yet been fully introduced. While other superheroes in the MCU derive their powers from science fiction elements, mutants can be identified through their magical origins. In the MCU, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Namor’s powers have a cosmic origin. However, their origins can be retconned and linked to magic.

Also Read: MCU Phase 4 rumor that turned out to be false was a better way to introduce mutants than Marvel’s

Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch supports mutant theory

The existence of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and her chaotic magical powers supports the theory that the MCU’s mutants may have magical origins. In the comics, Wanda is primarily a mutant who later transforms into a mutant sorceress.

In the MCU, Scarlet Witch was originally introduced with strong telepathic and telekinetic powers obtained from experiments in which she was exposed to the Mind Stone. However, the MCU later changed this and confirmed that Wanda Maximoff was a powerful sorceress associated with chaos magic in the miniseries. wandavision,

So, the MCU has already changed the origin of a major mutant by connecting Wanda with chaos magic. As a result, Wanda’s development in the MCU strongly suggests that the magical origins of mutants could be a valid and simple explanation for their late introduction into the MCU.

Also Read:

Since magic has been present in the MCU since its inception, this would be a solid way to bring mutants into the bigger picture. Plus, it would also allow the MCU to finally address Scarlet Witch’s mutant background. Additionally, mutants’ powers arising from magic could help the MCU connect its cosmic and mystical sides, which is where some of its strongest characters originate from.