Marvel wants Sam Raimi back as director

According to a reliable source, Marvel Studios would be eyeing Sam Raimi to direct the new Doctor Strange movie that is starting to take shape. Know more:

These same rumors point out that the third film would arrive before Avengers: The Kang Dynastythat is, in the middle of 2025 or 2026, in case there are delays in the new Avengers movie, if the same rumors come true.

Anyway, we still have a lot of information to be confirmed by Marvel, including who will direct and who will write the new film. And after rumors suggest that Scott Derrickson, director of the first Doctor Strange film, is being soldered to return, now the conversation is different.

According to a new rumor coming from journalist Jeff Sneider, who has good credibility, Marvel would be again probing acclaimed director Sam Raimi, who directed the second film, to return to helm the new film.

It is worth remembering that Jeff Sneider said he was not confirming anything, but said he was very confident about which way things are going, which is why the guess about Raimi’s return in the direction of Doctor Strange 3.

What do you think? Comment down below and stay tuned here on marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

Ant-Man 3 Alternate Ending!

Just below, you can also check out our video telling all the details of the alternate ending and deleted post-credits scene of quantity. Check out:

Listen to LegadoCast

MORE ABOUT DOCTOR STRANGE 2

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued on spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as his directing replacement! The script was on account of Michael Waldron, who shone in the series of Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the perilous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And a bomb: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The movie is available on Disney+! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!



