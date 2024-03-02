Marvel’s Young Avengers Movie Has Already Avoided Its Biggest Casting Problems

Summary Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel and Hailee Steinfeld as Hawkeye keep their characters from aging, ensuring enduring roles for the Young Avengers cast.

As the leads of the Young Avengers, Vellani and Steinfeld won’t face any issues with comparisons to Iron Man and Captain America as their casting in the MCU has been very well received.

Casting Vellani and Steinfeld and using them as the leads of the team takes the pressure off the rest of the Young Avengers cast as Evans and Downey Jr. did with the original Avengers.









strength young avengers a film by marvel cinematic universe Many major problems that could have faced its artists have already been avoided. At the end of Miracle In 2023, the first three members of young avengers’ The cast was confirmed. Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel explores Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, with Kate Bishop revealing she’s forming her own superhero team. This directly establishes a Youththe avenger MCU movie hinted at Ant-Man and the Wasp: QuantumaniaKathryn Newton will also appear as Cassie Lang.

As one of the many possible projects in the upcoming list of MCU films young avengers Highly anticipated. Had it not been for the promise of these three characters uniting, young avengers There’s excitement in bringing a new team to the MCU that offers something different from the main Avengers of the Infinity Saga. However, with the excitement also comes pressure on both the film and its cast to solidify the team as an MCU mainstay. Despite this pressure, the artists have already confirmed young avengers Many casting issues have been avoided that might otherwise have been prevalent.





Young Avengers heroes won’t age out of their roles

Marvel’s casting makes the timeline pressure of Young Avengers a less pressing issue.





The first casting problem that Iman Vellani and Hailee Steinfeld avoid as the two main characters young avengers is that Their roles will not become old, However, Kathryn Newton avoids this problem, as does Cassie Lang The Marvels’ The cliffhanger ending merely hinted that she would be a part of that timeline, rather than directly confirming it. As for Vellani and Steinfeld, the actors are 21 years old and 27 years old, respectively. With both actors being significantly older than the characters they play, Marvel Studios doesn’t have to worry about them looking too old for their roles.

This was certainly a possibility if some other route were taken young avengers‘Main cast. For example, if Julian Hilliard (Billy Maximoff aka Wiccan) and Jett Klein (Tommy Maximoff aka Speed wandavision After being chosen to lead the Young Avengers team, there will be pressure on Marvel Studios to shoot the film quickly. Hilliard and Kline are much younger than Vellani and Steinfeld and depending on how fast teenage boys age, their 10/11 year old characters will grow old quickly. However, as with Ms. Marvel and Kate Bishop, Vellani and Steinfeld will not have physically aged much.





Expected Young Avengers Line-up mcu debut Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan Ms. Marvel (2022) Kate Bishop/Hawkeye Hawkeye (2021) scar She-Hulk (2022) Billy Maximoff/Wiccan WandaVision (2021) Tommy Maximoff/Speed WandaVision (2021) Eli Bradley/Patriot The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021) Riri Williams/Ironheart Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Cap and Iron Man, two heroes of Young Avengers, avoid trouble

Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye won’t be expected to replace Cap and Iron Man.





With Vellani and Steinfeld leading the Young Avengers team, the film has avoided another problem. This is related to the concept thatEvery new superhero team in the MCU will need to replace Ron Mann and Captain America, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans were so good in their respective roles that the two pillars of any future team could be compared to these two and their characters. Given the iconicity of both roles, it is equally likely that if lesser actors had been cast as the Young Avengers leads, for example, these comparisons would have been negatively skewed.

Both actors and their characters are some of the best MCU inclusions in the entire multiverse saga, meaning there won’t be any negative comparisons to Captain America and Iron Man.





said that, Iman Vellani and Hailee Steinfeld are two of the best individual casting choices made by the MCU Avengers: Endgame, Both the actors shine in their roles, with Vellani proving to be the best part Ms Marvel And Miracle And Steinfeld more than matches an original Avenger in Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton hawkeye, Thus, both actors and their characters are some of the best MCU inclusions in the entire multiverse saga, meaning there won’t be negative comparisons to Captain America and Iron Man.

The leadership of the Young Avengers put less pressure on the rest of the team

Other Young Avengers can shine because its two leads shed the burden of expectations.

Ultimately, the casting of Iman Vellani and Hailee Steinfeld puts less pressure on the casting of the rest of the Young Avengers team, who also joins the original six Avengers. During the Infinity Saga, Captain America and Iron Man were the two main pillars of the team. Thus, the casting of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans was arguably more integral to the success of the entire MCU than the casting of other members of the team.





This was evident in the fact that Hulk’s reassignment caused no problems, with other Avengers such as Hawkeye and Black Widow rarely receiving as much attention as the team’s leaders. With Vellani and Steinfeld as the main pillars of the Young Avengers, There is less pressure on the rest of the team to reach these heights in terms of casting, Pinning Ms. Marvel and Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye as the two leaders of the Young Avengers undermines the expectations placed on each other marvel cinematic universe The characters of this team are similar to the casting of the original Avengers in Phase 1.