Mary Quant’s mission in fashion – CLAUDIA

Mary Quantity she was a typical Aquarian. And, of the 179 pages of her autobiography, one section in particular extolled her rebellious side and nonconformist with the comfort of those times. “Breaking traditional rules is always exciting. Rules are made to be broken. When you break a rule, you automatically come up with something different and that’s fun”, she said at the beginning of the second paragraph on page 137.

The book was originally published in 1966 and I had read it for the first time in 2007, when, without much pretension, I was already organizing some ideas for my college course conclusion work. It wasn’t about the stylist, even less about the controversial phenomenon of the miniskirt (after all, who created it?), but about highlighting its importance in the British fashion movement. I wanted to talk about the effervescent youth of the time and I was looking for bibliographies to start my research. A saleswoman at the Victoria and Albert museum shop said to look for the Quantity by Quantity.

Last week, Mary Quant passed away at the age of 93. Interestingly, I saw some people, with a certain tone of surprise, not knowing that she was still alive. The point is that, even living away from the spotlight by choice, the stylist also ended up being left out of circulation when the subject was freedom and revolution, mainly, feminine in fashion. Unlike other names that, due to the buzz of their respective brands, ended up occupying the position of empowered women, Mary was responsible for catapulting a series of transformations in the lives of young women throughout the bubbling 1960s.

In the battle between the title of father or mother of the miniskirt (also disputed with Courrèges and Rabanne), Mary was important in disseminating the use of the piece in times of change in wardrobe. She knew it was essential to democratize fashion, eliminate the air of snobbery and make fashion pieces accessible for everyone. Pop culture in that period was influenced by the young woman who, at the age of 32, was awarded the OBE by Queen Elizabeth II.

No wonder what we know about the movement known as Swinging Sixties (or Swinging London) passed through the front door of his legendary Bazaar store – through that same door entered names like Audrey Hepburn, members of the Beatles and Rolling Stones bands to consume their modern collections and an atmosphere that celebrated freedom. Adding vibrant colors to clothes and accessories and shortening skirts, shorts and dresses were some of her main attributes to fashion, but I have even more to say about the designer.

Born in 1930 and growing up during the Second World War, Barbara Mary Quant didn’t want to live the same life as her mother – let alone dress alike. While the casual outfits were serious and oriented to follow what pleased the male eye, Quant understood that she needed, still in her teens, to change her school uniform – and clip her skirts.

Until opening her store in 1955, she found ways to take her ideas of independence and transformation to the female audience, even without falling into the trap (so common today) of ignoring the tools of seduction (which, according to her, are part of human nature). If today Miley Cyrus talks about buying her own flowers, to show empowerment, Mary would be able to plant her flowers, assemble her bouquets and still not be arrogant enough to reject them if she won them.

Unlike her mother, Mary knew that, on certain occasions, dressing for a man had another meaning when clothing was used to conquer – and feeling ready for that was being a feminist. “For your future boyfriend to want to try your dessert, he needs to be her boyfriend. And for that to happen, you need the right outfit. If you don’t want a boyfriend, you might as well make dessert for yourself,” she wrote in her autobiography.

She saw feminism as pillars that gave women the freedom to have fun – without a primer on what a feminist girl should or shouldn’t do. She wanted to bring her awareness about body, comfort, fashion and lifestyle in an unpretentious way. Just wanting to unite people who are in this same fight, to put their legs out there and connect with the new, bright and inspiring.

Even though she hasn’t been the headline of the main articles in fashion magazines for decades, Mary Quant managed to conquer a space in the clothing history books that, even with such an ephemeral name in word of mouth, she did a lot and fulfilled her mission. After all, if, at the beginning of the text, I mentioned that Mary wanted to break the rules, she did and that was essential for us to be here, celebrating, with our legs out.