Master Flow League: all the champions in the history of League of Legends in Argentina

The Master Flow League closed its five years in the country and all its competitions with a flourish, find out who the champions were, in the note.

The League of Legends Master Flow League reached its final stage this 2023 giving way to the new format: the South Regional League. After the end of the Opening we managed to see in these years hundreds of players, dozens of squads and twelve competitions between the Opening, Closing and Super Cup. These competitions were dominated by only nine different teams throughout these five years that the Professional Video Game League was in Argentina.

Our ten champions throughout these years are CReam Esports, 9z Team, Nocturns Gaming, Undead Gaming, San Lorenzo, Leviatan Esports, Globant Emerald, Savage, EBRO and Pampas between the Opening, Closing and the Master Flow Cup.

The beginnings of the distant 2019

In 2019 the first began Opening Tournament of the Fibertel Master Leaguewhere Cream Esports managed to take the first after beating Coliseo Dragons 3-1 at the Vorterix Theater. In it closing of that same year, 9z managed to snatch the victory from Isurus Academy, also by 3-1, at the Obras Stadium in a historic final for the public and the stage.

This victory earned a position for 9z to participate in the South Regional Cup, but then lost against Azules Esports the move to the LLA relegation Promo. In this first year, the Flow Super Cup was not held.

Master Flow League, Pandemic and 2020

Already in 2020, with the pandemic about to enter the country and the change of sponsor, The Master Flow Opening League began with the great victory of Nocturns Gaming 3-1 against the last Champion, 9z. He Closing tournament, he managed to see 9z again in the final, but he could not lift the cup again, since Undead Gaming snatched the victory 3-2.

To close the year, Nocturns Gaming faced 9z again for the Flow Super Cupmanaging to beat them in two series by 3-1 and 3-0. This turned out to be so because Nocturns reached the grand final by reaching the losers’ bracket in the quarterfinals, when falling against, precisely, 9z. Due to the pandemic, the promo relegation to 2021 was delayed and left the violet again, at the door of entering the LLA.

We returned to face-to-face in 2021

At the beginning of 2021, the Opening, where San Lorenzo Esportsrepresented by Leviathan Esports, He managed to win the cup in his debut after beating River Plate Gaming 3-1. In the closing, Globant Emerald Team saw glory against Savage Esports 3-0. This gave the opportunity to emerald to participate in the regional championship and the promotion-relegation to promote to the LLA.

He Last championship of the year, Savage took it against the Stone Movistar Golems 4-0 by Super Cup Flow. When they reached the final from the losers bracket they had to play an extra map.

2022 is the year of the dragon

In 2022, the Apertura was taken by the team founded in La Plata by the “Little Witch” Veron, EBRO, after beat Leviathan 3-2 in the grand finale The Levianeta, meanwhile, managed to win the Clausura tournament against Boca Juniors Gaming 3-0 in person, in front of more than two thousand people, at the San Lorenzo Sports Center stadium. This He gave the levianeta the opportunity to reach the LLA, but they did not achieve victory to reach the Promo Relegation.

The closing of the year was also for Leviatan, after lifting the Superflow Cup against 9z 3-1.

2023 with a flourish

This 2023, closed the last competition of the Master Flow Leaguewith the Apertura 2023, where Pampas, the team of “Mago” Coria, managed to be crowned against WAP Esports, team that achieved its best level in this competition.

To recap these three great years of the Master Flow League, the team that has obtained the most achievements was Leviatan Esportsto the achieve 3 different competitionsone under the name CASLA Esports in the 2021 Opening, then in the 2022 Clausura and the 2022 Flow Super Cup. Two Teams almost made it to the LLA, 9z in 2021 and be out of competition due to visa problems and Leviathan, after losing regional He The only team of these years that managed to ascend to the LLA, was Globant Emerald Team in 2021.

