Master Flow League: Let the League of Legends Playoffs begin! – Days, times and matches

The Master Flow League will begin the playoffs of its last regular season prior to the reorganization. Find out everything you need to know, in the note.

The League of Legends Master Flow League celebrates its last playoffs with this format to usher in the new era of regional competition. These matches will be given to a best of five games, in a double elimination format, where those who lose in the winners’ bracket will have a second chance to reach the grand final. The teams in this winners bracket are Pampas, Globant Emerald Team, WAP and Primatewhile River Plate Gaming and Boca Juniors Gaming are in the losers’ bracket, waiting for their opportunity to advance. The casters, as always, will be Zombyra next to gotszar and Lady Mufa with the young roman.

Because it’s the first week only two series will be playedone each day. We will have the first one this Thursday, March 2, starting at 6:00 p.m. Argentina between Pampas and Globant Emerald. The foxes arrive pointers with nine games won and a single lossa defeat that came at the hands of his current rival, GET, on the second date of the regular season.

globanton the other hand, reached fourth place with just enough, with seven wins and three losses. He was left in this position for beating River and having a competitive advantage. The loser of this game will face River Plate the following week, in the losers’ bracket.

For the closing of this first round the Friday March 3, we will have second place in the Master Flow League, WAP Esports, facing the newly promoted PRIMATE. This will be like watching a deja vu extended from last week, since the last date of the regular phase toboth teams met for this second and third place in the leaguewith WAP rising to victory.

The primates want to take revenge for that defeat and show that newcomers to the league can also be champions. The loser of this match will face Boca Juniors the following week in the losers bracket.

The beginning of these Playoffs of the Master Flow League Opening 2023 you can follow it live from Channel 601 (Flow), the official channel of twitch either Youtube, this Thursday and Friday from 6:00 p.m. in Argentina.

