Master Flow League: Meet the finalists of the latest installment of the local League of Legends league

The Master Flow League will end this week and we will tell you all about the protagonists who will lift the last cup, in this note.

The League of Legends Master Flow League will celebrate its “last dance” This Friday, March 31, starting at 6:00 p.m. Argentina, where the league cup will be lifted for the last time. At the end, we will be aware of the new competitions that will unite several local leagues in two regional ones, divided into North and South. Pampas and WAP Esports They are the protagonists and one of these two teams will be consecrated with the last star of the championship. With this victory, the last champion of the 2023 Opening Master Flow League will be the first team to qualify for this new South Regional League.

The pampas foxes

pampasteam born in 2020 by Guillermo “The Magician” Coriaformer Argentine tennis player, has been stomping on since its creation. In this season, they managed to be the first classified team to the grand final after being in first place in the regular phase to the winners bracket. The roster beat by 3-0 to Globant Emerald and 3-2 to Primate in the playoffsthey made sure the place for this grand finale.

With Enzo”ZO3N” Ganino in the toplaneManuel “pancake“Scala in the JungleNicholas “kiefer” Rivero in the Midlane and Nicholaskz“Gutierrez with Santiago”BarditoMartin in the bot lane. The five players with their coach Francisco “sSephix” Fernandez, They managed to reach their first final, after winning the bronze medal in the previous competitions.

The Rosarios

WAP Esportsa team from Rosario, is the path of the hero like the odyssey. After being eliminated from the competition for Primate in the 2022 Relegation Promomanaged to get a quota after the sdeparture of 9z Team, KRU Esports and Leviatan Esports from the competition. With this new life for the latest competition, they managed to finish second in the regular phase and reach the Playoffs.

In the playoffs, they went down to the losers bracket after being defeated again against Primate 3-2, but this did not lower their spirits. After eliminate Boca Juniors Gaming and Globant Emerald 3-0, touched face the primates again. To the beat them 3-1managed to vindicate so many defeats and reach the grand finale. GianfrancoGianKios“Cuts in the Toplane, Aaron”Funky Dog“Sterzer in the jungle, Esteban”Neadz“Duran on the center line and Elias”lake“Gonzales with Luciano”luco” Malizia in the botlane, have a chance to get the last league of the competition together with his Coach Lautaro “MisterG” Ulla.

Share it with whoever you want