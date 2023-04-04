Master Flow League: Pampas defeated WAP Esports and is 2023 champion

In the Grand Final, Pampas prevailed against the Rosario team and was crowned champion of the Master Flow League for the first time.

Before the arrival of the South Regional League, the most important League of Legends competition in Argentina played its last tournament. This Friday, pampas beat WAP Esports 3-0 and he became champion of the Master Flow League in a very forceful way. In the Zorros team, the Chilean shooter Kz was one of the most outstanding in obtaining the title.

With the arrival of the South Regional League, it was learned that the national leagues of Peru, Argentina and Chile would play their last tournament in the first part of 2023. After that, the best teams from the 3 leagues would join the regional competition and the rest would be chosen through nominations. In this case, Eclipse Gaming and Spectacled Bears are already qualified after winning the League of Honor and the Stars League, respectively. Therefore, it only remained to define the Master Flow League Championwhich would come out of the duel between Pampas and WAP Esports.

For its part, the fox team arrived at the big event for the Upper Bracket, after winning 3-0 against Globant and 3-2 against Primate. Instead, WAP Esports made it all the way in the Lower Bracket, eliminating Mouth, GET and Primate. Despite their excellent comeback in the Playoffs, the team from Rosario was unable to make it to the Grand Final. The first game of the series went to Pampas in 32 minutes, hitting hard. Following the tone of the whole night, the roster made up of ZO3N, Pancake, Kiefer, Kz and Bardito closed the second game in 29 minutes, while the 3-0 ended up falling in just 28. One of the pillars was precisely the Chilean shooter Kz, who crowned excellent performances with Jinx (3/20/15).

Definitely, Pampas lifted the Master Flow League title for the first time in its historyafter entering the league in 2021. In this way, the Argentine organization sealed its participation in the South Regional League, starting on May 11.