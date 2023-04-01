Master Flow League: Pampas in the new and last champion of the Opening 2023 of League of Legends

The Master Flow league said goodbye after the grand final between Pampas and WAP Esports. Find out the summary of the series, in the note.

The League of Legends Master Flow League ended its Apertura 2023 tournament, where Pampas managed to beat the Rosario team, WAP Esports. This gave him a direct pass to the new South Regional League that will start in a few months. After an almost perfect run, the foxes managed to maintain their level and take the last trophy of the competition.

the first gamecasted by Zombyra and gotszarwas all for the foxes, who managed to capitalize on the big mistakes of WAP Esports. giving a great closing in this first confrontation by 20-5 at 33 minutes. Pampas managed to get a big advantage by teeing off, with the Bardito and Kz botlane, taking the whole game ahead.

the second gameby the hand of young roman and Lady Mufa, was more unbalanced than the previous one, giving a great advantage for the foxes, which with 100% winrate for Kiefer’s Akali. He midlaner of Pampas, he managed to capitalize on his second victory. The game to reach the matchpoint ended with the soul of the dragon of the mountains, 14-5 on the scoreboard and 29 minutes into the game.

Already the third game was a stomp important on the part of the foxes, who did not let WAP Esports breathe throughout the game. The Rosarios almost did not reach any goal and the game got out of hand after a failed team fight. Z03n, pancake, kiefer, kz and Barditothey closed an almost perfect split, with their last victory at 28 minutes, by 12-5.

Pampas became champion of the opening 2023 of the LVP Liga Master Flow and they get their quota for the next competition, the South Regional League, where it will face nine other teams for a place in the most important Latin American League of League of Legends, the LLA.

