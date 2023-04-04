Master Flow League: Pampas is the new Argentine champion of LOL

The dream of being champion finally reached the hands of the team Pampas of the great tennis player Guillermo Coria. After an exciting tournament, “the foxes” won the trophy of the Master Flow League Opening 2023 of League of Legends in a final where they demonstrated their high level with a 3 to 0 to the best of five games before the rosarinos of WAP Esports.

With “ZO3N” Enzo Ganino as Top Laner, the great “Pancake” Manuel Scala as jungler, “Bardito” Santiago Martin as support, and the Chileans “Kiefer” Nicolás Gerardo Rivero Kiefer as central, and “Kz” Nicolás Daniel Gutiérrez Vera as BotLane, Pampas confirmed in the playoffs what they had already shown in the regular phase, with 9 wins and a single loss.

In the grand finale, Pampas clearly dominated the first match with a great performance by “Bardito” and “Kz” that led to liquidating the game in just over half an hour. The second duel, a little more confusing, also ended up in the hands of Pampas. The third match was the moment of truth for WAP, who needed a win to continue with their chances, but the foxes showed why they are the best and crushed their rival, who showed no signs of recovery and in 28 minutes they closed the game to declare themselves the last champions (perhaps in history) of the Master Flow League.

The people from Rosario also achieved a historic second place thanks to Gianfranco “GianKios“Cuts like toplane, Aaron”Funky Dog“Sterzer as a jungler, Esteban”Neadz“Duran as central and Elias”lake“Gonzales with Luciano”lucoMalizia as a botlane. They came from being relegated in 2022, but after the release of quotas they managed to return to the category where they achieved second place in the regular phase and qualified for the playoffs for the grand final via the losers’ bracket, from where they went back on their way to face to Pampas.

After the final of the LMF, A new stage of tournaments is coming, where we will put aside the local tournament to move on to the new South Regional League, which will start in May. This league will gather and group in “North” and “South” the leagues of each country (Argentina, Peru and Chile in the South) where we will have 10 slots for each region with a more direct way of classifying the LLA, the Latin American League. of Riot that also grants a quota for the LOL world cup, the Worlds. Pampas achieved its place in the new South Regional with this victory.

