Master Flow League: The League of Legends jungle goes crazy in the third week of Playoffs – Days and Times

The Master Flow League continues its course and this week we will have two matches, where we will meet the first finalist. Find out everything, in the note.

The League of Legends Master Flow League is saying goodbye before beginning its new stage as the South Regional League. This third week of competition we will have the first place in the grand finale. While, the loser of that confrontation will wait To see who win in the lower bracket to have the second chance to reach the final. The games will be commented this Thursday and Friday from 7:00 p.m. for the casters Lady Mufa with the young roman and Zombyra next to gotszar.

Duel of Animals

when the thursday 16 finished, we will have first finalist of this last Master Flow League as we know it. The d will be givenAnimal fight between Primate Monkeys vs. Pampas Foxes. Both squads arrive after defeating Globant and WAP respectively in the previous phase. The primates arrive at a disadvantage, since in the regular phase they lost against the foxes and came in third place in the regular phase.

On the other hand, the foxes arrived leading and almost undefeated losing only one game against GET in the regular phase. The winner of this series to the best of five games will arrive at the Grand finale, while the loser must wait for the winner on Friday to define who will continue among them to the grand final.

All or Nothing Friday

Already to close the week and define who is left without a championship, Globant Emerald will face the boys of WAP. The emerald, as we previously mentioned, was left in the losers’ bracket when they were defeated by Pampas. The recently relegated team from the LLA wants to be champion to secure a place in the LRS starting in the middle of the year.

While WAP comes in second place, after losing to Primate in the upper bracket and beating Boca Juniors in the previous phase 3-0. After coming in second place in the regular season, the Rosario team is confident and They must win if they do not want to be out of competition. The one that comes out winner of this series will have to face the loser of the previous game, while the loser will say goodbye to the competition.

The third week of the Playoffs of the Master Flow League Opening 2023 you can follow it live from Channel 601 (Flow), the official channel of twitch either Youtube, this Thursday and Friday from 6:00 p.m. in Argentina.

