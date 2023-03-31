Master Flow League: The preview for the League of Legends grand final between Rosarinos and Pampeanos – Day and time

The Master Flow League culminates its last cycle in the grand final between WAP Esports and Pampas. Find out all the details, in the note.

The League of Legends Master Flow League ends its last cycle prior to the new competition, the South Regional League. This grand final will be Opening 2023, where we will have the grand culmination of the competition this Friday, March 31, starting at 6:00 p.m. in Argentina. The champion will be between WAP Esports and Pampas, which will define the first classified to the South Regional Leaguewhich will start in a few months. This best-of-five game series will be cast by Zombyra next to gotszar and Lady Mufa with The Young Roman.

The last Apertura champion is defined

As we advance, the grand finale will take place between WAP Esports and Pampas in a best-of-five-match series. Both teams have already met in the past, three times to be specific, always giving victory to the foxes of the pampas. But Mago Coria’s team cannot give up and be confident, since WAP Esports managed to achieve its best result in years.

After his decline in 2022 at the hands of Primate, WAP managed to get a second chance to compete after the departure of Leviatán, 9z and Kru Esports from the tournament. The Rosario achieved great victories throughout these playoffs, after beating Boca Juniors Gaming in the losers’ bracket, they managed to beat Globant Emerald and his last pass against Primate, team that sent them to relegation last year. Now, the grand final will be played against the foxes and we will be able to enjoy a great series to the best of five games.

The grand finale of the Master Flow Opening League 2023 this will be held Friday, March 31 from 6:00 p.m. Argentina, in the Official channels of the Master Flow League from Youtube, Twitch or the Flow channel 601.

