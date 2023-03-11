Master Flow League: The second week of the Playoffs ended with great surprises

The Master Flow League ended its second elimination week, where only two of the four teams advanced to the next phase. Find out everything, in the note.

The League of Legends Master Flow League is getting closer to completion, since there are only four series left to meet the last champion of this format. After finishing this second week of Playoffs, Globant Emerald against River Plate Gaming and WAP Esports against Boca Juniors Gaming, were the agreed duels. The winners of each series to the best of five games They will face each other in the next phase. playoffs, while the two losers will say goodbye to the competition.

Very lolcito Thursday

The The first best-of-five series this week was between Globant Emerald and River Plate Gamingwhere we could enjoy the five confrontations and a great comeback. The first game was for the millionaires, by stomping on 28 minuteshe score ended 16-3 and a start to oblivion for Globant. But the emerald managed to improve and in the second game he also made it 1-1 after 28 minutes, after closing the score at 11-5 and tying the series.

as the caster Lady Mufa after the draw, Globant achieved remove the rubble from his shoulder and say “nothing happened here, we are going to play as if it were the last game” and take the third game. The duel ended close to 39 minutes in favor of the emerald with a 27-14 advantage over the millionaires.

But not everything was going to go smoothly for the green, since the millionairesin the longest game of the series with 45 minutes long managed to take a new victory. In the caster’s words young roman, the millionaires achieved plunge his sword into the heart of Globant and defeat them after getting the soul of the underworld, ancient dragon and Baron Nashor, hill he duel 21-10 and tackle a fifth game to continue in competition.

The last game he sentenced everything in 34 minuteswith LEsmeralda stomping on millionaires. empmid lane and Kindlessbottom lane, they took 19 of the 22 kills the team managedwhile tulzsupport for Globant, he had 18 assists. With the soul of the dragon of hell and Baron Nashor, the emerald bought his pass to the next phase of the Playoffs and wait for the winner of the next series. On the other hand, River Plate Gaming is eliminated from the competition and we will see if we can see them in the next competition.

chill friday in the crack

Stop now close this second weekon Friday WAP Esports faced Boca Juniors Gaming. The first game, with the score 17-8, WAP sentenced the xeneizes in 28 minuteswith the soul of the wind dragon in his possession, along with Baron Nashor. The second game was in favor almost all the time for Bocabut, even when having possession of the dragon of the underworld, WAP flipped the result. Were 36 minutes and 26-21 the score, to mark this 2-0 in favor of WAP Esports.

Mouth needed a miracle and turn the series around if he wanted to continue in competition, but WAP didn’t give him the chance to do it. To the minute 29, WAP managed that the casters Zombyra and gotszar shout extermination under the nexus of the xeneizes and With the score 19-9, Boca says goodbye to the competition and the winners advance to the next phase, to face Globant Emerald next week.

