Master Niels does not hesitate for a second and fights the fire himself at the Bilzens School (Bilzen)

A fire broke out in the kitchen at De Notelaar, the municipal primary school in Holbeek, shortly after school on Wednesday afternoon. A teacher noticed the smoke and Master Niels immediately extinguished the fire on the stove with a fire extinguisher.

A kettle kept in a cardboard box caught fire. , © Tom Palmers

A small fire broke out in the kitchen of the urban primary school De Notelaar in Holbeek on Wednesday afternoon. “School just ended. Everyone had already gone home except for the three students who were at the shelter. In the kitchen, a fire broke out in a box containing the percolator that was ready on the stove for our school party next Sunday, says director Maarten Hendriks.

The teachers who were still present could have prevented a worse situation. “Miss Carla noticed smoke. Almost immediately the loud fire alarm went off. The rest of the students were immediately evacuated. When I went to the kitchen, I saw a lot of smoke and flames on the stove. He didn’t think twice and immediately grabbed the fire extinguisher. The fire was immediately extinguished,” says Master Niels.

© Tom Palmers

It seemed that all danger was soon averted. “Thanks to the heroic intervention of our teachers, everything came under control almost immediately. Luckily, the damage was limited to the coffee machine and stove,” says director Hendrikx.

The fire brigade of the East Limburg zone was on site immediately after the alarm call. “The school acted quickly and accurately. The children and their supervisors stood outside the meeting place. We cleared the smoke out of the room with a positive pressure fan and we did a general check. All windows and doors are open. During the measurements, the CO value also turned out to be in order, so that everyone could safely return to the building, ”explains Lieutenant Frank Tholen.

Damage was ultimately limited, with no one injured.