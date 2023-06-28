Master’s Tip: 6 acts you must see at Rolling Loud Rotterdam 2023

Rolling Loud Rotterdam begins on Friday 30 June. For two days, hip-hop royalty from the Netherlands and abroad will come to Ahoy. You definitely need to catch these six acts this coming weekend go see.

1. Subway Boomin

This 29 year old producer from America released his album last year heroes and villains Outside. This record is full of characteristics of the climax of the rap world. During his Coachella performance, Metro Boomin was joined by The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Don Tolliver, John Legend and Future. Who knows, we might see a guest appearance during their set at Rolling Loud Rotterdam 2023.

2. Glorilla

Glorilla is a young American rapper from Tennessee. He rocked with his song ‘FNF’. Since this success, he has found work with Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk, and Don Tolliver. Glorilla has the special quality of mesmerizing the audience during her performances. As she herself says in ‘FNF’: “let’s go,

3. Rema

Rema, known for her viral hit ‘Calm Down’, will also shine on the stage at Rolling Loud Rotterdam 2023 this weekend. Rema’s danceable music is inspired by Latin urban and Afrobeat influences. Their performance is a party where the audience sings along word for word.

4. Sante

Sainte is a fairly new face in the British music world. He embodies a unique cozy sound in a landscape that is predominantly filled with drillrap. The rapper has already gone on tour with Denzel Curry, who is also on Rolling Loud Rotterdam. Sainte means sold out hall in England. On Rolling Loud you’ll hear his hits ‘Champagne Shots’, ‘Round and Round’ and ‘Stylin’, among others.

5. Kendrick Lamar

The term artist was explored by the organization early on. Kendrick Lamar is widely regarded as one of the best rappers of our time. The Compton, California artist has had a long career that has included many identities. his new album Mister. morale and big movers gives the listener a glimpse into his life as a father. Kendrick will play songs from his latest album and old trusty hits like ‘Humble’ and ‘Alright’ during his set at Ahoy. Want to know how things will be in Rotterdam? See Kendrick’s review at Primavera Sound in Barcelona from two weeks ago.

6. H

Aitch is a dynamic rapper from Manchester who got his breakthrough with the song ‘Straight Rhymes’. He has since established himself as one of the UK’s best known contemporary rappers. There should be no shortage of British rappers on Rolling Loud, with Aitch, Central C and Ardy also taking the stage. Watch Aitch perform at Glastonbury 2023 below.

Want to know which performances overlap at Rolling Loud Rotterdam 2023? Check timetable.