Match schedule at Spotify Camp Nou

After a day of playoffs with surprises in the Kings League, we reached the Final Four. The most important moment of the season will be held at the Spotify Camp Nou. The four presidents and the four classified face the March 26th in the league final.

The time change does not affect these hours (in Spain), even if we change the time, the schedules are maintained without problem. You just have to take care of having your watch updated and you will not miss a thing of the Kings League. For those of Latin America, keep reading and you have square schedules after the Spanish time change.

The match schedules

semifinal 1

Spain Andorra: 17:30

Andorra: 17:30 Argentina Brazil, Chili Paraguay, Uruguay: 12:30

Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay: 12:30 Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Venezuela : 11:30

: 11:30 Colombia Ecuador, Cuba, Peru Panama: 10:30

Ecuador, Cuba, Panama: 10:30 MexicoCosta Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Honduras, The Savior: 09:30

semi final 2

Spain Andorra: 19:00

Andorra: 19:00 Argentina, Brazil Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay : 2:00 p.m.

Chile, Paraguay, : 2:00 p.m. Dominican Republic Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Venezuela: 13:00

Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Venezuela: 13:00 Columbia, Ecuador, Cuba Peru, Panama : 12:00

Peru, : 12:00 Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemalanicaragua, HondurasEl Salvador: 11:00

Final

Spain Andorra: 9:00 p.m.

Andorra: 9:00 p.m. Argentina Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay: 16:00

Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay: 16:00 Dominican Republic Bolivian, Port Rico, Venezuela: 15:00

Bolivian, Rico, Venezuela: 15:00 Colombia, Ecuador, Cuba, Peru Panama: 2:00 p.m.

Panama: 2:00 p.m. Mexico, Costa RicaGuatemala, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador: 13:00

Which teams play in each semifinal?

The schedules They are raffled today March 25. The Neighborhood vs. Saiyans and Annihilators vs. The Trunks it’s two o’clock semifinals. There will be a raffle of hours during the press conference of the four presidents to see who plays first. This is the time for the press conference:

Spain Andorra: 7:30 p.m.

Andorra: 7:30 p.m. Argentina, Brazil Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay : 2:30 p.m.

Chile, Paraguay, : 2:30 p.m. Dominican Republic Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Venezuela: 13:30

Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Venezuela: 13:30 Columbia, Ecuador, Cuba Peru, Panama : 12:30 p.m.

Peru, : 12:30 p.m. Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemalanicaragua, HondurasEl Salvador: 11:30

Apart from the raffles, there will be statements from all the presidents and some surprises. If you are interested in the Final Four you cannot miss today’s press conference.