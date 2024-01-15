Match Summary: Atlas vs Pumas (0-0)

Nothing for no one, in line with the confrontation between the Atlases and the Pumas day 9 Clausura 2024 in which he did not know how to hurt himself and They were tied 0-0 At the Jalisco Stadium.

On a cold night, as with the activities on the field, neither Zoros nor UNAM could pose a significant threat and, to make matters worse, What little came was a clear failureDemonstrating that they were obliged to do so in the Guadalajara area.

red and black He added a second consecutive duel without winningBut Benat San Jose’s team had very little possession of the ball, and yet they hit the ball into the varsity students’ post twice.

This tie was not bad for the people of the capital, who they reached 12 points stay in the middle first seven places Of classification.

Atlas with many casualties Due to injury and suspensions for other reasons, it took a while to respond and the Pumas were the first to do so with Eduardo Salvio’s Chilean shot going wide of Camilo Andrés Vargas’ goal.

Raymundo Fulgencio scares UNAM And at 25′ he put the ball in crossbar By hitting very hard on the goal of Julio Gonzalez, who managed to put his hand to deflect the round which was very dangerous.

in the second half Atlas began to attack And Edgar Zaldivar enabled Augusto Solari, the Argentine beat him and Gonzalez kept him.

UNAM’s men responded and Salvio had the first goal. With a shot that didn’t end well and the Argentinian offensive player let another shot go.

pumas kept trying And at 61′, Leo Suárez prevailed and hit from distance into the edge of Atlas’ goal, and at 65′, Ali Ávila scored for the visitor, but it was ruled out as offside.

In the last part of the meeting, Aldo Rocha polishes the perfect post The goal of Pumas which was very dangerous while taking a free kick at 80′,

Mexico City players made another clear shot in the 83rd minute When the ball was passed to him in a diagonal piero quispe, The Peruvian player hit the goal inside the area and scored an incredible goal Aside,

Before the final whistle, Rodrigo Lopez scored for UNAM with a shot that distracted him from a good Rivaldo Lozano was swept away.

Later The final whistle blew and the spectators booed. A gift to Jalisco, who were not at all happy with the goalless draw.