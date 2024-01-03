Match Summary: Chivas vs Forge FC (2-1). Target

they passed without any problems With Chivas and 2–1 in the Champions Cup (5–2 on aggregate), the Guadalajara team Defeat Forge FC To reach the Round of 16 of the continental tournament and now wait rivalSame maybe it will be America To stage a new national classic.

Fernando Ruben Gago’s painting now well exposed At home they defeated the Canadian team again, So once again they will have to put aside international competitions to think about Clausura 2024.

Chivas, waiting for America

Even with Pintita Gago rotation and now Forge FC never overtakes Chivas Will be attentive to the Vuelta del America Vs. real esteli To find out if their opponent is Aguilas or the Nicaraguan team.

3-1 in favor of Chivas went on the field from Akron Stadium with various movements And yet they posed a great danger.

Jesus Sanchez sent the first notice In the seventh minute, Christopher Kalongo deflected a corner kick with a powerful shot from the right and the first goal of the night.

Gael García took a corner kick from the left, Antonio Briceno met his mark, headed in a header, Kalongo saved it and on the rebound. Eric Gutierrez sent the ball away to make the score 1-0 In favor of the sacred flock.

forge fc tried And as a goalkeeper they had their best man in Kyle Baker oscar whalley was always alert And he saved it, firstly at 16′ in a shot that had a lot of poison.

The people of Guadalajara knocked on the door again With Eduardo Torres and Ronaldo Cisneros, who at 18′ and 19′ He tried, but did not succeed.

The tour resumed by the 32nd minute When Benny Badibanga tried from distance and failed to score; Later on 36′, Baker tested Whalley again and the red and white goalkeeper saved the danger.

before the break, cade cowell he got his batteries and Wasn’t even close to the other one with a shot from one side at 43′,

still Baker made another attempt At 45′ and again they distracted him So that Haley Sent the message that their goal was going to be unstoppable.

Already in the second part, Ricardo Marinwho had just entered, took a free kick, drove it hard into the goalkeeper’s area and Kalongo deflected the corner kick.,

Sacred Flock increases lead at 61′ When? jose castillo He came on the attack. He shot, they saved it, he got the rebound and now he missed to make it 2-0 and fifth on aggregate.

Despite the loss, Forge FC did not stop fightingJoe came close again in the 66th minute with Alessandro Hojbarpour taking a shot that left Whalley looking down.

In the last part of the match, Yael Padilla had two goalsbut both failThe second most obvious at 82′ and did not know how to beat Kalongo and the score did not increase.

Seemed to be a matter of last minute procedure, but kevaughn con He shot on the rebound after a corner kick and scored for the forgeNevertheless, Chivas survived and came out well with everything in the Concachampions.