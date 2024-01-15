Match Summary: Mazatlan FC vs Chivas (2-2). Target

controversial tie Chivas suffered a loss during their visit to Mazatlán FC when they found themselves tied on the scoreboard compensation timeWith which he distributed points at the El Encanto Stadium The night that seemed peaceful for the people of GuadalajaraBut which mistakes cost the lives of the local people?

Shivaj He was on his way to his fourth consecutive win However, in Liga MX, The last minutes were for Mazatlán FC Who managed to equalize with Luis Amarilla’s double in the 99th minute.

And the red and whites didn’t win at first because of many failures 61 No penalty in favor of Chivas‘About Ricardo Marin and later goalkeepers, Raul Rangel gave life to the Canoneros When he made a mistake in the beginning, he had to suffer the consequences in the first match of the night against himself.

Victor Guzman is the scoring leader

Fernando Gago’s team already has many duels overall, having not lost since matchday 2, but this encounter in the Pearl of the Pacific has not gone so well, most notably. Victor Guzman already has 5 goals and is the current scoring leader,

He Guadalajara always maintained possession, Even with significant losses Like Cade Cowell and Eric Gutierrez, both due to flu conditions, although they eventually gave up and were evened out from there.

Ricardo Marin sent two warnings very earlyOn minute 2 he put Ricardo Gutiérrez to work and on minute 3 he had his second shot on goal which almost opened the scoring.

at 10′, mateo chavez He entered the field from the left, took the ball, Sergio Flores was in front of him and Ultimately they finedwhich at 12′ Guzmán noted From 11 stages to make it 1-0 in favor of the people of Guadalajara.

Mazatlán FC responded until the 21st minute When Flores hit him very hard and from distance, but Raul Rangel appeared to save Chivas from local danger.

little by little the first part was fadingThe break therefore marked a victory for Chivas by a slight margin.

Beginning of the second part, marin attacked again and at 47′ Three-finger pass finished from Pavel Perez close to save,

Canoneros’ clearest part came at 51′ When ‘Warsaw’ gave way to Edgar Joel Barcenas, the Panamanian player beat him and sent the ball across the red and white goal.

Chivas increases the lead at 55′ Through guzmanwho achieved the double after receiving the ball from Marin, released shot to defeat gutierrez And make it 2-0.

Even now The refereeing body did not want to score another penalty in favor of Chivas at 61′ in a flagrant foul by Jefferson Intriago on Marin; Adonai Escobedo allowed play to continue and was not even called on VAR.

Local people knocked on the door again from chivas to 65′ When Jesús Escobarza hit it straight and wide, but over the visitors’ goal.

with benefits, Gago decided to move him into their lineup., Changes came to take care of those who were scolded and to avoid injuries; Due to this the conflict became dull.

it The Gunners took advantage He On 87′ they managed to get a free pass At the feet of Luis Amarilla, resulting from a communication failure between Rangel and José Castillo, who collided and the goalkeeper spilled the ball which the Paraguayan was sent to save.

after discount, Mazatlan FC came with everything for the match, Brian Rubio finished a cross from Escoboza, hit Castillo and he asked for a hand in the 89th minute, but nothing happened.

The same Rubio’s shot flew in the 90th minute In another local viewpoint, that came close to tying Chivas at the time.

Yael Padilla saw red at 98′ Hard foul on Alan Medina and That’s where the tie was bornBecause the free kick was taken, some rebound, Amarilla made the shot and left the final 2-2 at 99′.