Match summary Tigres vs. Juarez (1-0). Target

tigers remains on top in the general table of Completion 2024, but their work still remains; Even this Wednesday night against the worst team of the tournament in Volcan, as they struggled to win brave of juarez Match day 9.

Everything seemed to indicate that the outcome at Universitario would be tragic, but Andre-Pierre GignacComing on as a substitute in the 74th minute, he saved his team by scoring a goal in the 86th minute, which shows how bad the situation was. tigers In the context of football it actually exists today.

bravos gets complicated

aitor garcia He left an obvious option behind by firing straight at the goalkeeper’s humanity on 4′ action in a one-on-one battle with Nahuel. Upon his return, Guido Pizarro He had a chance in the 10th minute, when he fired a shot into the wide area that found the net and the goalkeeper saved for Juarez.

After some time, diego lanez He almost had a surprise in the 14th minute when, after a defensive rebound, the ball was comfortable for him and he volleyed the ball which passed inches away from the crossbar.

In the 25th minute Mohd. Juan Pablo Vigon He was very close to opening the scoring when he went wild, heading in a cross from the left by Láinez; The ball passed very close to the first post.

Nahuel Guzman’s mistake

Archer Nahuel Guzman He almost made a huge mistake which cost his team, as he left his area and Luis Castro completely beat him with the ball, went past the goalkeeper and into the area, but jesus angulo He put pressure on him and when he was about to finish, Guido Pizarro blocked his shot, saving disaster and Nahuelda.

In 60′, rafa carioca He tried to do something for the locals by taking a shot from outside the area, but the shot went wide.

Cordova also forgave

In minutes 62 and 63, sebastian cordova He bowled two dangerous balls, the first crossed it and hit the post, while the second went beyond the same post. sometimes it felt like this braves He could take advantage of one of the Auriazul team’s mistakes, but he did not have the strength or the ball handling skills to know how to reach the danger area.

And with this entry gignac by Vigon, tigers Began to threaten more clearly and it was in the 86th minute that the goal came for UANL, a cross into the area before Nico Ibanez He hit a header at him and the ball fell to him. gignacWho made it 1-0 with a brilliant shot that would have been definitive.

Now, tigers Reached fifth position by adding 18 points juarez This continues with two units in the common basement. Who is the Cats’ next clash against on Saturday? Toluca Visiting and Bravos do the same against Pachuca in Bella Errosa.