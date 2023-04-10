Matchday 11: KOI is good at G2 Esports in spring

During the winter season KOI had to say goodbye to the playoffs for a loss against MAD Lions, but not before losing against G2 Esports. However, facing this spring season, the team seems to have caught up with the current European champions. The organization led by Ibai Llanos and Gerard Piqué has beaten the samurai 1-2 in the group stage. The victory is decisive since it leaves the tents with more possibilities to appear again in the playoffs and with more margin of error to reach the Mid-Season Invitational (M: YES).

The confrontation between KOI and G2 Esports began in favor of the samurai. Although in the regular phase it was the tents who prevailed, the samurai started as favorites as they were the current champions. The first map was the jungle show, Martin Sundelin “Yike”, with his individual lines. The Swede forced as he wanted fights with both Yasuo and Pantheon to give G2 the initial advantage. However, this made Ibai’s club jungler Kim Geun-seong”Malrang“, will activate inside Summoner’s Rift.

The South Korean was once again indecipherable within the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) and led KOI to make it 1-2. First with Lee Sin, giving Mathias Jensen “Szygenda» more space to be the protagonist with Jayce. Later with Wukong through bot lane, where he put his duo ahead thanks to an unexpected gank at level two. With this victory, the Ibai club is placed in the second round of the upper draw against Team BDS, which beat SK Gaming with a resounding 2-0 in another confrontation where Jus Marušič «crownie» was claimed as the what, how and when of BDS.

Results and schedules of the group stage of the LEC

Group A

Team Vitality 2-0 MAD Lions

Astralis 2-1 Fnatic

Second round of the upper draw:

Team Vitality vs Astralis – Monday, April 10 at 6:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX

Second round of the lower bracket:

MAD Lions vs Fnatic – Saturday, April 15 at 6:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX

B Group

Team BDS 2-0 SK Gaming

G2 Esports 1-2 KOI

Second round of the upper draw:

BDS vs KOI – Monday, April 10 from 9:00 p.m. ESP / 4:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 2:00 p.m. MEX

Second round of the lower bracket:

SK Gaming vs G2 Esports – Saturday, April 15 from 9:00 p.m. ESP / 4:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 2:00 p.m. MEX

You can follow all the news in our League of Legends section.