Matchday 4: Jankos gives Team Heretics the derby against KOI

Europe has experienced for the first time on a large scale the great rivalry between Team Heretics and KOI. The League of Legends European Championship (LEC) has seen the first duel in the history of both clubs within the highest competition. On this occasion, the heretics have extended their historical record against the Ibai Llanos organization, taking their second victory in the competition against the tents. In addition, the day has also had other important surprises for the classification such as the defeats of Fnatic and G2 Esports.

Team Heretics has taken the derby against KOI thanks to a spectacular group performance in the lategame. Initially the Heretics got advantages on Summoner’s Rift thanks to Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski, who was outstanding with Graves against Kim Geun-seong “Malrang” Elise.. However, after KOI tried to force a comeback, Heretics stood out for their good work after landing Baron Nashor. In just two weeks of competition as a team, David Cánovas’ team «TheGrefg» pulled hierarchy to have a powerplay favorable.

The victory against KOI in the LEC gives Team Heretics more margin in their particular duel against Ibai’s club. Currently the heretics accumulate four victories against the carps, while these have only won two maps to Heretics during the last year. In any case, the organization of the streamer He has the opportunity to overcome the record because during 2022 he has tied with TH during the regular phases. Heretics’ advantage comes thanks to this victory and the one last Thursday in the Super League.

Fnatic and Excel star in important defeats for the LEC classification

To the surprise of many fans, currently one of the clubs that is risking their lives to be able to move on to the next phase is Fnatic. The black&orange They haven’t fully lifted their heads from last week after losing to Team BDS, which featured great moments from players like Jus Marusic.”crownie” either Adam tomorrow. The British organization has had a favor from MAD Lions, who, by beating Excel, has left their compatriots with the same record of one win and three losses. G2 Esports has also known defeat against SK Gaming for the first time. Thanks to the victory of the German team, Team Vitality has placed itself in the first position alone while there is a great fight to settle in the middle zone of the classification.

Results

Astralis 0-1 Team Vitality

Fnatic 0-1 Team BDS

KOI 0-1 Team Heretics

G2 Esports 0-1 SK Gaming

Excel Esports 0-1 MAD Lions

Sunday hours