Matches and schedule of day 6

SFollow the top Spanish VALORANT competition at stake. Today is the third part of the competition, and the truth is that it is very even. UCAM Tokiers is the only team that falls a bit out of the mid-table group, two games away from multiple draws.

The second after them is right now ZETA, the only team that has only lost one game. A lot of excitement in the Spanish league, and this has only just begun. The third week, which is also a superweek because it will have a day on SundayHe is leaving us incredible games.

Precisely ZETA begins today’s matches against a Rebels that has gone from less to more. On this day we have confrontations between teams from the upper middle zone against those from the lower. AYM will fight for its first victory against UCAMso they will need to give everything for everything.

Matchday 6 VCL Rising

Like we have already said, Today the top of the table will play against the bottom. Some are afraid of stumbling to get out of the mid-table squad, and others need to finally win to get hooked on that same group. Equality is maximum, but who will win?