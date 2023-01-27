matches, dates and times of day 4, 5 and 6

Start another week with a lot LECand it is that due to the new format that the maximum European competition of League of Legends, the teams will play again 3 days in a row. One more week, the clashes will be held on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Due to these changes, the regular phase of the winter split will consist of only 9 games, before facing the bo5s of the playoffs, so we are already halfway through. This format aims to improve the level of Europe for the World Cup, by making the competition more similar to the Asian leagues.

The first super week has left as leaders G2 Esports and Vitality with a score of 3 victories. Both teams will face each other next Monday, on matchday 6 of the split. Fnatic and Team Heretics they ended the week in a worse position than expected, so the next few days will be very important to get into the playoffs.

Schedules and matches of the first 3 days

The next three days of the LEC will begin at 6:00 p.m. TEC (Spanish peninsular time). The matches are scheduled to start at every hour on the hour.

Spain: 18:00 h. ( Canary Islands : 5:00 p.m.)

h. ( : 5:00 p.m.) Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and El Salvador : 11:00 a.m.

: 11:00 a.m. Cuba, Ecuador, Colombia, Peru and Panama : 12:00 p.m.

: 12:00 p.m. Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Venezuela : 1:00 p.m.

: 1:00 p.m. Chile, Paraguay, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay: 2:00 p.m.

Matchday 4 – Saturday, January 28

6:00 p.m. – Team Vitality vs. Astralis

7:00 p.m. – Fnatic vs. Team BDS

8:00 p.m. – Team Heretics vs. KOI

9:00 p.m. – SK Gaming vs. G2 Esports

10:00 p.m. – MAD Lions vs. EXCEL

Day 5 – Sunday, January 29

6:00 p.m. – Astralis vs. Team BDS

7:00 p.m. – Team Vitality vs. SK Gaming

8:00 p.m. – Team Heretics vs. G2 Esports

9:00 p.m. – Excel vs. Fnatic

10:00 p.m. – KOI vs. MAD Lions

Matchday 6 – Monday, January 30