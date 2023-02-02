matches, dates and times of day 7, 8 and 9

The LEC continues at a frenetic pace, so much so that the regular phase of the winter split comes to an end with this last week in which the teams play the pass to the playoffs. All except for a Vitality that will already be one of those eight, while Astralis and exceL are bound to come out of the pit.

Due to the new format, each regular phase of each of the 3 splits of the year is made up of only a total of 9 matches. In this way, in the playoffs there will be much more matches between teams from the noble part of the LEC, eliminating many matches that no longer contributed anything depending on the heights of competition.

So the key moment has come for this first split of a renewed LEC, which puts its long-awaited finals in GSL format to the test, and if they will really have the appeal they promise, or if, on the contrary, it serves as trial and error in the face of new changes in the future of League of Legends European.

Schedules and matches of week 3 of LEC

The last three days of the LEC will start again at 6:00 p.m. TEC (Spanish peninsular time). The matches are scheduled to start every hour on the hour, as has been the case throughout the season.

Spain: 18:00 h. ( Canary Islands : 5:00 p.m.)

h. ( : 5:00 p.m.) Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and El Salvador : 11:00 a.m.

: 11:00 a.m. Cuba, Ecuador, Colombia, Peru and Panama : 12:00 p.m.

: 12:00 p.m. Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Venezuela : 1:00 p.m.

: 1:00 p.m. Chile, Paraguay, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay: 2:00 p.m.

Matchday 7 – Saturday, February 4

6:00 p.m. – Astralis vs. SK Gaming

7:00 p.m. – EXCEL vs. Team Heretics

8:00 p.m. – G2 Esports vs Team BDS

9:00 p.m. – Fnatic vs. MAD Lions

10:00 p.m. – KOI vs. Team Vitality

Matchday 8 – Sunday, February 5

6:00 p.m. – SK Gaming vs. EXCEL

7:00 p.m. – Team BDS vs. Team Vitality

8:00 p.m. – Team Heretics vs. MAD Lions

9:00 p.m. – Astralis vs. Fnatic

10:00 p.m. – G2 Esports vs KOI

Matchday 9 – Monday, February 6