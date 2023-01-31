matches, dates and times of days 6 and 7

With no rest after another exciting day of LEC, the super league of League of Legends continues at a breakneck pace. The third week of competition begins, according to days 6 and 7 of the regular phase, with the aim of reaching the finals in Zaragoza.

A day 6 that will start in style, with a whole BISONS vs. Rebels for the leadership of the table, and ending with the duel between culés and riders, who are also in the noble part of it. On the contrary, Jokers and KOI are bound to wake upand they have tough matches ahead.

The giants, current champions of the regular phase and runners-up in the Super League, are also in a sensitive area, who are getting stuck at this start of the competition. But for all of them there are still no less than 13 days counting on this week. For which absolutely nothing is decided, only the feeling of liberation to start winning, or to tie the hot streak.

Schedules and matches of week 3 of the Super League

Matchdays 6 and 7 of the Super League will start again at 6:00 p.m. TEC (Spanish peninsular time), with each of the matches scheduled at every hour on the hour.

Spain: 18:00 h. ( Canary Islands : 5:00 p.m.) Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and El Salvador : 11:00 a.m. Cuba, Ecuador, Colombia, Peru and Panama : 12:00 p.m. Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Venezuela : 1:00 p.m. Chile, Paraguay, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay : 2:00 p.m.



Matchday 6 – Tuesday, January 30

6:00 p.m. – BISONS ECLUB vs. Rebels Gaming

7:00 p.m. – Jokers vs Team Heretics

8:00 p.m. – UCAM Tokiers vs. Giants

9:00 p.m. – KOI vs. Fnatic TQ

10:00 p.m. – Barça eSports vs Movistar Riders

Matchday 7 – Thursday, January 31