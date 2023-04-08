matches, dates and times of the spring group stage

After a new end of the regular phase of LEC 2023it’s time to live two intense weeks of Group Stage as a prelude to some playoffs that will decide everything again: second place at MSI 2023 and another ticket to the season finals where this year’s European champion will be crowned.

But only the best four of this group stage in GSL format will reach those playoffs, which will give us nothing less than 10 big games among the 8 that have proven to be the best in this spring split. The second of the three that the LEC is divided into this year with the new format.

#LEC IS BACK THIS WEEK: Check out the schedule for the first week of the Spring Group Stage! 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/Zuap7SGkB7 — LEC (@LEC) April 4, 2023

Matches, dates and times of the LEC 2023 groups – spring split

Astralis, Team Vitality, MAD Lions, KOI, SK Gaming, Team BDS and the champion G2 Esports repeat in this group stage with respect to the winter split, with the Fnatic entry for Heretics as the only difference. Again divided into two completely independent groups in search of qualifying for those playoffs that will be played in five days that will begin at 6:00 p.m. CET (peninsular time of Spain).

Spain: 18:00 h. ( Canary Islands : 5:00 p.m.)

h. ( : 5:00 p.m.) Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and El Salvador : 10:00 a.m.

: 10:00 a.m. Ecuador, Colombia, Peru and Panama : 11:00 a.m.

: 11:00 a.m. Cuba, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Paraguay : 12:00 p.m.

: 12:00 p.m. Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay: 1:00 p.m.

Saturday April 8

6:00 p.m. – Team Vitality vs MAD Lions

9:00 p.m. – Astralis vs. Fnatic

Sunday April 9

6:00 p.m. – Team BDS vs SK Gaming

9:00 p.m. – G2 Esports vs. KOI

Monday April 10

6:00 p.m. – VIT/MAD Winner vs AST/FNC Winner

9:00 p.m. – BDS/SK Winner vs G2/KOI Winner

Saturday April 15

6:00 p.m. – VIT/MAD Loser vs AST/FNC Loser

9:00 p.m. – BDS/SK Loser vs G2/KOI Loser

Sunday April 16