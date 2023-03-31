matches, dates, times and playoff matches

After two intense months of competition, the LPL 2023 of Lol comes to a close with the celebration of the spring split playoffs. A long journey of no less than 12 games to discover which team will win the crown, and therefore will go to MSI.

A Mid-Season Invitational that since the stoppage due to the pandemic has China as the great dominator, since on both occasions RNG was proclaimed champion, and in both finals against Korean teams. And they will need to show that they are still the dominant region in this tournament.

10 teams, 12 matches, 1 trophy, who will be the king? The clock is ticking, #LPL Spring Playoffs 2023 is here! pic.twitter.com/NbqV2mKwtA — LPL (@lpenglish) March 30, 2023

However, this season RNG has not shown such solvency, starting from a tough position to these long LPL playoffs. On the other hand, JD Gaming and EDward Gaming are once again at the top as great favorites together with LNG Esports. Although in a final there is always room for all kinds of surprises.

Dates, times and matches of the LPL playoffs 2023

It all started this Thursday, March 30, with the duel, precisely between RNG and Thundertalk, which they won. But there is still a long way to go, such as the path of a TES that reached both finals in 2022 and now faces 5 games if it wants to try again.