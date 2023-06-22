Matej Mohorik wraps up stage win in Tour of Slovenia with a wonderful tribute to deceased teammate: “Gino would be happy for us”

“I’m going to give it my all keeping my friend in mind and try to win for Gino.” These were the words of Matej Mohoric before the start of the final stage of the Tour of Slovenia. The Slovenian, a teammate of late Gino Mader in Bahrain Victorious also effectively won the stage a few hours later after a powerful sprint. Crossing the finish line, Mohorik honored his dead comrade by pointing a finger to the sky.

The hilly final stage erupted on a steep slope in the closing stages, where Matej Mohorić made several attack attempts, but was overtaken by GC leader Filippo Zana. The two reached the finish together, where Mohorik won the sprint on the uphill cobblestones with Brio ahead of Zana. Another Slovenian, Luka Mezgec, finished third by 16 seconds.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

It is the first victory for the Bahrain victors since the tragic death of 26-year-old Mader, who died following a crash on the fifth stage of the Tour de Suisse on Friday. Mohorik said after his win, “We all rode for Gino with the team.” “We didn’t even lose sleep over the result: we just wanted to give everything. But I won, and of course I dedicate this victory to my friend Gino. I think he would be happy for us.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

18 seconds ahead of eventual prize winner Zana Mohorić and 23 seconds ahead of Italian Diego Ulissi. Italian champion Zana replaced Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, the overall winner of last year’s Tour of Slovenia. Pogacar did not start this time in his home round after a crash in Liège–Bastogne–Liège.

bicycle theft

Balois Like the Lions Trek in Balois Belgium Tour, the Spanish Euskaltel-Euskadi in Slovenia was the victim of bicycle theft on Saturday night. The van in which the cycle was also stolen. The Basques could no longer start in the fifth and final stage.