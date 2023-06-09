Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio spy on each other in The Departed

A young undercover cop infiltrates Department In the gang of mafia boss Frank Costello. At the same time, a young delinquent goes undercover with the police on Costello’s behalf.

Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio) has just graduated from the police academy when the Boston Police Department gives him a tough assignment. He must infiltrate the gang of dangerous mafia boss Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson).

Department

Billy has to move up in that organization bit by bit. so he has to go in Department Earn Costello’s trust.

Meanwhile, Billy’s boss expects him to gather information. With that information, the police want to arrest Costello and corner his gang.

But old Costello is not only dangerous, he is also difficult to catch. He has long felt the warm breath of the law on his neck.

He takes measures to ensure that the police never know more than he does: his mentor Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon) becomes Costello’s mole within the police force.

Martin Scorsese

So two traitors, here you go Who is mole? Suck one more point. But which of the two will fall from the basket first? And if it does, what are the consequences?

Of Department Director Martin Scorsese finally won his Oscar. The New Yorker has been nominated seven times before, but before that he was never allowed to actually take home the statue.

Justice in the End, especially because Scorsese is known for classics like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull And goodfellas Known as one of the best and most influential directors of his generation.

In addition to winning the Oscar for Best Director Department Also for Best Editing, Best Screenplay and Best Film.