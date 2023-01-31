Mattel and Minecraft Collaborate to Create New Minecraft Creator Series Camp Enderwood DLC Line Map and Toy

Players can move their toys into the digital world of Minecraft

The DLC map launches today, and some toys are already available

Mattel, Inc.. and minecraft announce the new line today Minecraft Creator Series Camp Enderwood DLC (Downloadable Content). Through new characters and a new game experience, Camp Enderwood is a digital destination developed in collaboration between Mattel, Minecraft and Cyclone Designs, with a new downloadable map full of unique mini-games, available for free in Minecraft.

Visitors from Camp Enderwood They can do activities like toasting marshmallows, crafting, horseback riding, archery, trampoline, dancing, and even participate in the Glamper treasure hunt. With lots of fun and fantastic surprises, Minecraft Creator Series Camp Enderwood it will become the dream destination for players where they can live unique adventures.

The launch of Camp Enderwood coincides with Mattel’s launch of the toy line Creator Series based on the characters, props and stories of the new map. Action figure packs offer exclusive accessories that can be unlocked in-game through redeemable codes included in all products in the line.

In both the physical and digital worlds, Minecraft fans will be able to explore the Camp Enderwood featuring fan favorite characters like the Athlete, the Rock Star, the Artisan Woman, the Gamer, the Intrepid Adventurer, the Mothman or the Yeti. The first half of the characters in Camp Enderwood they will go on sale both in stores and online this spring, while the rest will be available from summer.

“Mattel is committed to offering fans of our iconic brands new channels to enjoy their favorite characters and stories,” says PJ Lewis, Global Head of Action Figures at de Mattel. “In collaboration with Minecraft, we’re excited to make new connections between the physical and digital worlds. Camp Enderwood is where those amazing stories come to life, and we’re looking forward to sharing it with Minecraft fans.”

The gaming experience of Camp Enderwood celebrates player self-expression in the context of aspirational activities true to Minecraft. This new product offering allows fans to recreate the essence of their favorite characters, bringing them to life as toys. The selection of figures represents a huge variety of costume styles, skin tones, and gender expressions in keeping with the diversity and inclusion already present in the Minecraft community.

“We are proud to partner with Mattel to bring Camp Enderwood to life”He says Federico San Martín, Director of Consumer Products for Minecraft. “Minecraft is focused on bringing thoughtful experiences to our community through fun and novel activities. We believe the cast of characters within the toy line and DLC reflects the diverse and inclusive Minecraft community.”

Accessory parts can be interchanged between action figures from Camp Enderwood and are also available for free digitally in the Minecraft character creator. Players can bring inspiration from their toys to the game, recreating their favorite products in Minecraft and vice versa.

ABOUT MATTEL

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the world’s strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA® , as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in association with global entertainment companies. Our offer includes film and television content, games and digital experiences, music and live events. We are headquartered in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in partnership with the world’s leading retail and e-commerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel has prided itself on being a trusted benchmark for children to explore the wonders of childhood and reach their full potential. For more information, visit mattel.com.

ABOUT MINECRAFT

Minecraft is one of the best-selling video games ever, with up to 140 million monthly active players across 20 platforms. At its core, Minecraft is a game about placing blocks and going on adventures. The Minecraft franchise continues to reach new players through ongoing game updates, new experiences like Minecraft: Education Edition and Minecraft Dungeons, a diverse line of consumer products, a growing library of Marketplace content, books, and an upcoming big movie.