Mattel and Minecraft release Camp Enderwood map

Mattel and Minecraft have released the new map Minecraft Creator Series Camp Enderwoodwhich introduces new mini-games and characters.

Available for free on the Minecraft Marketplace, the map lets visitors try their hand at roasting marshmallows, horseback riding, archery, disco dancing, a scavenger hunt, and more. Mattel will also be releasing action figure packs with exclusive in-game items accessed via codes.

Camp Enderwood features new characters as well as fan favorites including Top Athlete, Camp Rockstar, Glamper, Star Child, Gamer, Ska Kid, Craft Lady, Avid Adventurer, Moth Creature, Sunken Spirit, and Yeti. Half of the offering will be released as toys this spring and the rest will debut this summer. Accessory parts will be interchangeable between action figures and will be available digitally and for free in the Minecraft Character Creator.

The new map is developed in partnership between Mattel, Minecraft, and Cyclone Designs.

“Mattel is committed to giving fans of our iconic brands new channels to experience their favorite characters and stories,” said PJ Lewis, Mattel’s global head of action figures. “In partnership with Minecraft, we are thrilled to bridge new connections between the physical and digital worlds. Camp Enderwood It’s the place where those scary campfire stories come true, and we can’t wait to share them with Minecraft fans.”

“We are proud to partner with Mattel to bring to life Camp Enderwood”, added Federico San Martín, director of consumer products for Minecraft. “Minecraft is focused on giving our community thoughtful experiences through fun and engaging activities in new and exciting ways. We believe the unique and vibrant cast of characters within the toy line and DLC reflects the diverse and inclusive Minecraft community.”