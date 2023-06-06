Mattel comes out with a special collection themed around ‘Barbie: The Movie’

To be released on 19th July barbie In the hall. Director Greta Gerwig’s film is already being touted as one of this year’s most notable releases oppenheimer Which will come out on the same day. To celebrate the upcoming release, toy company Mattel has already dropped an official merchandise collection.

Last week, the official trailer of barbie, After that trailer, some pictures – think prison scenes – went viral on social media. So it is expected that the film will get huge success after its release on 19th July. Apart from the trailer, we have also got an almost complete list of artistes whose music will be heard in the film.

Since the film is entirely based on the metal puppets of the same name, they too could not be left behind. So the toy company comes out with its own merchandise collection based around the film. It includes exclusive Barbie dolls, collectible items and vehicles for those Barbies, and a game.

barbie

In the movie barbie We see how Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) end up in the real world. Both of them are going to get culture shock there. Because all of a sudden Barbie thinks about death, the water in her shower is cold and her heels touch the ground. Together with Ken, she tries to figure out what’s really going on, which creates necessary challenges and bizarre encounters.

By barbie We will listen to a lot of old and new songs. For example, it was already announced that Dua Lipa would provide the soundtrack with her dance the night and that too prestigious Barbie Girl Will also return to the film. He’ll be on a special edition featuring Aqua, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.

Collection

To highlight the film even more, toy company Mattel has now decided to attach a new collection to it. That collection includes a Barbie in the Margot Robbie’s Edition, the Issa Rage Edition, and America Ferrera’s Barbie. In addition, two canes are also available. They are based on Ryan Gosling’s and Simu Liu’s versions of Kane.

In addition to the dolls themselves, fans can also purchase additional accessories for their new couple, such as a pink slide, a swimming pool, a Barbie car, various accessories and clothing, and so on.

watch the trailer of barbie Here:

barbie Can be seen in theaters from 19 July.