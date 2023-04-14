Matthew Mercer is the voice of Ganon in Tears of the Kingdom

Veteran anime and video game voice actor Matthew Mercer has confirmed that he will play Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The actor, who also serves as a Dungeon Master on the popular web series Critical Role, announced his latest role on Twitter.

I just got the green light from Nintendoso I can finally announce with absolute happiness that I am playing Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomMercer wrote.

I just got the go-ahead from Nintendo, so I can FINALLY announce my absolute pleasure to be voicing Ganondorf in the Legend of #Zelda : #TearsoftheKingdom. An immense honor that I have thrown myself into doing justice. pic.twitter.com/GDtoWRUHDx —Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) April 14, 2023

He went on to call the role “an immense honor that I have thrown myself into to do justice.” Mercer is primarily known for his voice acting work in a wide variety of anime and video games.

In the anime world, his roles include Levi Ackerman in Attack on TitanJotaro Kujō in JoJo’s Bizarre AdventureTrafalgar Law in one piece and Falco in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. He has also lent his voice to a wide variety of video games over the past two decades.

Notable roles include Leon in resident Evil 6chrome in Fire Emblem AwakeningCole Cassidy (formerly Jesse McCree) in Overwatchanger in Kingdom Hearts and MacCready in fallout 4. She is also one of the few people who has been so involved in the series. Mortal Kombat as in that of Street Fighterhaving previously played Stryker in the first and Fei Long in the second.

Via: VGC