Maude v Maude | Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry to Rivals in Action Film

According to deadlineThe Warner Bros. Pictures won an intense battle against other major Hollywood studios to produce and distribute Maude v Maudeaction movie that will bring Angelina Jolie (Those Who Wish Me Dead) and Halle Berry (Emergency Call) in the lead roles.

Roseanne Liang (Unboxed, A Shadow in the Cloud) will handle the direction, while Scott Mosier signs the final version of the script.

The site confirms that Jolie and Berry will also be credited as producers alongside Holly Jeterthrough the banner HalleHolly, Jeff Kirschenbaum It is Joe Rothfrom the RK Films.

Specific details are being kept under wraps, but Maude v Maude has been described as “a James Bond-versus-Jason Bourne action thriller.”

This is the first collaboration between the actresses.

Maude v Maude hit the market last week, and it quickly attracted interest. Over the weekend, Warner Bros. pictures made a “aggressive offer”guaranteeing rights.

Since taking over as co-heads of the studio, Michael DeLuca It is Pam Abdy have been pushing for more movie star-centric packages.

That is, this film fits perfectly into the strategy, as it will put two of the biggest stars of the last two decades side by side.

There is no premiere date.