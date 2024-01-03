Mauricio Dubon wins arbitration against Houston Astros

caribbean series Has continued his journey with great success. However, the office of major League Baseball Maintains its course for the budding season mlb 2024, As stated, one of the players who requested a specific amount Houston AstrosA hearing took place before the court on Monday, 5 February, where the decision was already known.

Hundreds of wage arbitration cases were heard on January 11. Honduran asked $3.5 millionWhile Texas responded three million dollarsReason for fixing salary before the court. mark feinsand He brought the matter to the attention of the following through his social network X profile: ,mauricio dubon he was the only player Astros “Due to which no agreement was reached and arbitration could be avoided.”,

Mauricio Dubon wins arbitration case against Houston Astros

According to information received from Journalist John Heyman, MLB.com correspondentreported that Honduras won its case, after their request was rejected by the Texan Ninth about a month ago. ,mauricio dubon Versus wins the case Houston Astros,

In 2023, the super utility man slashed a .278/.309/.411 offensive line with 39 extra-base hits, 76 runs scored, 46 RBI, 192 total bases and 130 hits (all personal bests).

mauricio dubon He won a Gold Glove as a utility player in the American League. He covered the outfielders, saving a total of 11 runs without making any mistakes. While in the infield, he left a fielding percentage of .978 as a second baseman and .971 as a shortstop.

dubon went from winning $1.4 million To enjoy the dollars in last season’s salary arbitration $3.5 In 2024. His exceptional numbers with the Texans team were the reason for his increased income.