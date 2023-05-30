Mauritius’ 400 years begins with birthday party on June 4

Coffee, tea and of course cake. It’s Mauritius’ birthday. Alderman Dingmans cut the cake at 12.30 p.m. There are games and a scavenger hunt for the children and a lecture by the author Thera Coppens about the life of Prince Maurits for the enthusiasts. Duo Mai’s music brings the party to life.

Duo Corn

MAIS is an acoustic cover duo consisting of singer/guitarist Istvan Oborg from Skiddam and double bassist Maurits Malherbe from Willemstad. Anno 1610, known from several performances at Fort Sabina and Fort de Hell. Viewers are in awe of how full and hot this cover pair can sound. In the ‘unplugged’ and ‘singer-songwriter’ genre. The Secret: A cool singer who’s also a super tight guitar player + a rhythmically grooving double bass player. From The Doors to Ed Sheeran, CCR to Avicci, the wide-ranging repertoire includes songs that appeal to young and old alike. The famous song in its own ‘acoustic’ version.

Lecture Author Thera Coppens

Using PowerPoint images of portraits, palaces and engravings, Coppens paints a detailed picture of Prince Maurits’ life. This is a fascinating personality who devoted his whole life to continuing the struggle of his famous father, William of Orange. He had to pay for this daring action with his death from a bullet in 1584.

After several risky expeditions, Maurits finally died in his own bed in 1625, where he was immortalized by painters.

In her lectures, Thera Coppens also shed light on the prince’s private life, in which his mother Anna van Sachsen, his girlfriend Margareta van Mechelen and his three bastard sons Lodwijk, Willem and Maurits, as well as five other mistresses and their children played a role. Let’s fulfill Role.

Thera Coppens specializes in books and articles about history and art. These publications are based on archival research in the country and abroad. In 2019 he received the Marnix Award for this at the Kasteel Marnix van Sint Aldegonde.

stamp

Tickets for the lectures at €7.50 (including coffee/tea during breaks) are available at the bookstore Het Rozemarijntje, Heemkundekring De Willemstad and at Mauritshuis itself between 12.00 – 13.15 on 4 June. PLEASE NOTE: LIMITED AVAILABILITY AND FULL = FULL!

made possible by

Heimkundekering de Willemstad, Stichting Kulture Moerdijk and Residents are committed to making activities possible by and for the residents of Willemstad.