Max Ehrich confirms he’s no longer in love with Demi Lovato

On December 17, 2023, Demi Lovato announced that she was engaged to Zoots, with whom she has been in a romantic relationship since August 2022. News that would have made her ex Max Ehrich green with jealousy, if we are to believe it. Instagram post from December 20, 2023. “I don’t regret anything I did, I did everything out of love, but unfortunately I was prevented from talking to Demetria (Editor’s note: the real name of the singer and actress),” we exclusively told her. The man’s name read on as coming from an account that was linked to the American for two months in 2020. The text, repeated several times, then attacks a member of Demi Lovato’s security who is alleged to be “the reason she won’t marry the love of her life who has always been me.”