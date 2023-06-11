Max Verstappen dominates first Spanish GP practice session

Also at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Max Verstappen and Red Bull look to be the big favorites after barely one practice session. Eventually, Verstappen ran the fastest time in his Red Bull F1 car with a large lead over teammate Sergio Pérez.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya underwent a small but at the same time major change for the GP of Spain. The chicane in the circuit’s final sector has been removed from the layout, reverting to the circuit’s original layout with two right hand corners. So drivers will be able to enter the straight at almost full throttle and very fast.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

Not only will Spanish fans cheer for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, they are especially vocal when Fernando Alonso comes onto the track. During Thursday’s pit lane walk it became clear that ‘everyone is a fan of Fernando Alonso’. Spanish fans chanted his name for minutes.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

As the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has already been tested many times, the teams have a lot of data from the circuit at their disposal. This makes it an ideal circuit for introducing new parts and analyzing everything on the car with the so-called ‘aero rake’.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

Ferrari, among others, is introducing a huge package of updates here in Barcelona. It will be checked whether both cars will be equipped with it after an evaluation during the first practice session. For Ferrari, it relates to a package of updates it originally wanted to introduce during the canceled Emilia-Romagna GP.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

The race weekend in Barcelona will also be crucial for Mercedes. Unlike Ferrari, it has already presented its updated plan for Emilia-Romagna in Monaco. The Mercedes W14 looked very different and looked like a step forward. However, Monaco is a very specific circuit with special features. The race in Barcelona will be the real test for the updated Mercedes F1 car.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

In the end it was Max Verstappen who set the fastest time. Verstappen was no less than seven tenths faster than teammate Sergio Pérez. Esteban Ocon was ‘best of the rest’ in an Alpine F1 car.

More F1 News:– Max Verstappen: “We will try to win all races but it will be difficult”– Fernando Alonso has not given up on the title fight yet: “The season is still long”– Sergio Pérez: “Max Verstappen is the most difficult partner but I have the pace to beat him”– Charles Leclerc: “This update will not suddenly solve everything for Ferrari”– “Mick Schumacher may test with Mercedes F1 car next week”

(F1journal.be)