Max wins, Czech second: F1 key to Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Red Bull showed that the fight by managers for power has not affected the team’s handling of the race and Max Verstappen won the Arabian GP, ​​with Checo Pérez finishing second.

Max Verstappen continued his stellar performance at the F1 Arabian Grand Prix and won his second Formula 1 race of the year.

With his second win the Red Bull driver once again showed he is the best in the world and strengthened his lead in the drivers’ championship.

What were the keys to the F1 Grand Prix?

Verstappen in his world

From the start of the race, Max Verstappen secured first place and drove a calm race to win his second Grand Prix of the season, his ninth consecutive win in this category.

The combination of the Maxx and the RB20 car is powerful and unstoppable and the Dutchman is set for a four-time F1 championship. The safety car caused by Lance Stroll prevented him from increasing his advantage over the rest of the drivers.

Red Bull in another league

Red Bull showed that the fight for power by managers has not affected the team’s operation in racing.

Once again, Max Verstappen and Checo Pérez finished first and second in the race respectively, increasing their lead in the drivers’ and constructors’ championships.

check demonstrates its quality

Checo Pérez, who started third, had a solid drive and finished second in the Arabian GP.

Despite facing media pressure for his seat, Pérez once again demonstrated that he is the ideal driver to partner Verstappen.

Pérez finished second despite being penalized for an unsafe pit exit, which almost caused him to collide with Fernando Alonso.

Ferrari, the best team among the rest

Charles Leclerc finished third and like the Bahrain GP confirmed that the Ferrari team is the best of the rest of the grid.

It was Carlos Sainz – who did not participate in the race due to an appendicitis operation – who finished third in Bahrain, with the final podium position now going to Leclerc, who also set the fastest lap of the race.

Oliver Bearman, newbie sensation

The 18-year-old British driver made his debut in Formula 1 by replacing Sainz at Ferrari and showed why he is one of the great promises for the future of the category.

Bearman displayed calm driving, avoiding risks in his passes and finishing seventh after starting 11th and scoring six points. He also won the Driver of the Day vote.

game 1:27 Lance stroke, mistake and hit the wall in Jeddah The Canadian Aston Martin hit the inside wall, broke the left front suspension and crashed into the outside wall. safety car.

Piastri and Hamilton

One of the few battles that took place at the Saudi Arabian GP was the one between McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton. The Australian tried to overtake Britain and take fifth place, but failed to do so. Piastri did not win a position until Hamilton pitted on lap 38.

to stroll, to stroll

Lance Stroll’s 2024 F1 season is an example of his previous campaign: crashing his car… alone.

On lap 7 of 50, Stroll misjudged and crashed into the wall, breaking the suspension on full impact. This led to a change in the strategy of all the teams.

At each race Stoll confirms that his place in F1 is due to his father, Aston Martin team owner.

alpine, lost

French driver Pierre Gasly was unable to run a single lap before retiring the car due to a gearbox problem. Another demonstration that Alpine is one of the best – if not the worst – teams in the category. His teammate Esteban Ocon finished outside the points in 13th.