Maximum Speed ​​3: Screenwriter of the original film has a ridiculous and hilarious idea for a sequel

The Speed ​​franchise had its first film as a blockbuster released in 1994, but did not have as popular a sequel in 1997.

The first film is so good that the stars who participated in it entered Hollywood and are widely known by the public until today: Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock.

Keanu Reeves has even said over the years that he would be open to returning for a sequel, even mentioning it again last week.

With that in mind, what would a third film look like then? The first film’s screenwriter, Graham Yost, was recently asked this question, and he joked to ComicBook.com:

“I think what Keanu said, ‘If the script was good enough,’ and that’s what it really comes down to. I mean, what do you do? My old joke for Full Speed3 was, ‘This time it’s 60’, and that’s it. Just a little faster, but it’s all the same damn thing. And everyone involved is 60 years old. It’s like when you see John Wick; each is basically the same movie, but they’re great. I like them, they are brutal.”

In this case, he meant 60 miles per hour, which would be approximately 100 km/h. It’s almost 20 km/h faster than the original film, where the bus needed to maintain speed at 80 km/h.

The prank also features all the same actors, the same bus, the same menace, but this time without Dennis Hopper as the bad guy, as he sadly passed away in 2010.

The funny part is people would watch! It is clear! If Keanu Reeves wants to return in one of these movies, it could very well be that he’ll be out of the role soon.

