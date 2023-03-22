“Maybe I had to work harder”: Sydney Sweeney comments on the case of Hollywood’s “nepo babies”, check it out – Portal Famosos Brasil

In a recent interview with The Sunthe actress Sydney Sweeneyin ‘Euphoria’ (HBO), commented on a subject that has been keeping some stars from sleep hollywood – but not so much others.

To the publication, the interpreter of Cassie Howardreflected on the fact that the entertainment industry more easily employs people who have family connections in the business itself.

The phenomenon occurs commonly in other venues too, such as politics, and “traditional” professions such as law and medicine, but since last year, it has been the subject of debate among the stars of hollywood.

“Maybe I had to work harder to get through the same door they did (easier). But there’s nothing I can do.”he said Sweeney.

The actress commented that her family would be more like that of streetcharacter of zendaya, who suffers from drug problems and financial issues. That is, she does not come from any “lineage” that facilitates entry into the most influential places in the industry.

please note that sydney is a co-star Maude Apatowdaughter of actors Judd Apatow It is Leslie Mann, in ‘Euphoria’whose creator Sam Levinsonfilmmaker’s son Barry Levinsondirector nominated for an Oscar for ‘Rain Man’ (1988) and ‘Bugsy’ (1991).