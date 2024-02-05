Maybe it’s time to be wary of the activities of the ‘Magnificent Seven’

Why you should now worry about the stock market popularity of the ‘Magnificent Seven’: Google, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, Tesla and Nvidia. (Photo: Sebastian Bozon/AFP via Getty Images) (Sebastian Bozon via Getty Images)

Old habits die hard, both in investing and in life.

For example, an employee who has been doing the same job for a decade gets a promotion largely because of what he was doing in the last decade. In this new role it has to evolve or die: risk clinging to the past and many of its practices, or embrace the future and stand out. The same thing may apply to investors now too.

Develop your perspective about Wall Street’s Magnificent Seven, which has brought you huge profits over the past year, or watch your portfolio explode in the near future.

Am I being too harsh? Maybe, but I need to do this because I really feel like investors have forgotten that there are other ways to make money than pressing the buy button on seven tech stocks. And with their eyes closed, they are ignoring new trends, news and information that justify a short-term pause in explosive purchases of Magnificent Seven shares.

What has changed in the market in this 2024?

The first thing that is new on the scene is an updated market narrative.

If the end of 2023 was all about interest rate cuts in an election year, the first half of 2024 appears to be focused on the possibility of almost no rate cuts this year.

Notable job creation of 353,000 jobs in January and significant increases in employment gains in November and December indicate an economy that is performing quite well. This is an economy that by no means needs a rate cut this spring. An economy strong enough to justify a more conservative Federal Reserve.

“Forget the anecdotal signs of layoffs this year at companies seeking technology and efficiency, The economy is creating hundreds of thousands of new jobs“Fed officials will have to sharpen their pencils on the timing of any rate cuts this year, as higher rates certainly won’t slow the economy,” Chris Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS, wrote in a note to clients.

In short, recent data over the past two weeks suggests that no rate cut is imminent, removing a major tailwind that is boosting market psychology (and increasing trading multiples) around the seven stocks. Fabulous.

Business status of big technology companies

Then secondly, the fundamentals of these tech giants have looked poor in their recent earnings days.

I don’t know if the same happens to you, but I am not surprised by the results of these titans: Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft and Tesla. All these reports indicated that their stock prices should be questioned right now. Apple’s performance in China was weak and iPhone sales were also disappointing.

As far as Alphabet is concerned, it failed in cloud sales. Tesla’s Elon Musk-led quarter and earnings call were full of red flags.

Microsoft’s quarter currently blows a hole in the story that its earnings projections for 2024 will be massively revised by Wall Street due to all of its new AI. Excluding the first dividend announced by Meta, its quarter was reasonable, but it is also significantly increasing its capital expenditure for 2024.

Amazon’s quarter was a one-off superstar from start to finish. AWS sales momentum, impressive operating margin expansion and excellent leadership.

Take all this new information together and the message to investors should be clear… Develop your thinking on the Magnificent Seven, otherwise…

written article originally in english By brian sozzi, executive editor of Yahoo Finance.

