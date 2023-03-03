Maybelline merges the real and virtual worlds for Falsies Surreal Extensions

For the launch of its new mascara, Maybelline New York created its first avatar, named May, featured with Maybelline Global Ambassador Gigi Hadid in the upcoming campaign that blends the real and virtual worlds.

With up to 24 hours of use, the Falsies Surreal Extensions Mascara offers a visible lash transformation. Hybrid long and short fiber technology and extended helical brush with long twisted bristles work to extend each lash for extreme volume and 36% visibly longer lashes. People will ask, “Are your lashes real?”

Maybelline explained that creating May is just the next step in the brand’s journey to explore the virtual world, “as the metaverse continues to be the new frontier for social interaction”.

Last year, Maybelline partnered with Ready Player Me, the leading avatar platform for the metaverse to offer five free, expertly created looks that can be applied to your avatar in seconds.

“When a mask offers such a surreal transformation like this, it takes something just as surreal to showcase it. That’s where May comes in. We’re excited to grow our Falsies portfolio with the help of our first avatar, which brings the extension look to life. product’s surreal lashes and cutting-edge technology in a fun and unexpected way”he said Shivani ShahSenior Vice President, Global Brand Experience Maybelline New York.

In addition to Falsies Surreal Extensions Mascara, May will play a role in virtual product and service launches, metaverse-related activations and campaigns for iconic high-performance makeup franchises.