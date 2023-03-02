MAYBELLINE NEW YORK RELEASES FALSIES SURREAL EXTENSIONS MASCARA WITH ITS FIRST AVATAR

Extend your Lash Reality: Surreal impact. Surreal technology. Surreal lashes.

NEW YORK, February 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Maybelline New York, the world’s leading cosmetics brand, is expanding its best-selling mascara portfolio to launch a product so surreal, only an avatar can bring it to life. The new Falsies Surreal Extensions Mascara is being launched with the help of Maybelline’s first avatar, May, introduced with the global ambassador of Maybelline Gigi Hadid in the next campaign that merges the real and virtual worlds.

“FALSIES SURREAL MASK FEATURING ITS FIRST-EVER AVATAR — May” (PRNewsfoto/Maybelline)

With up to 24 hours of use, Falsies Surreal Extensions Mascara offers visible lash transformation. Hybrid long and short fiber technology and extended helical brush with long twisted bristles work to extend each lash for extreme volume and 36% visibly longer lashes. People will ask, “Are your lashes real?”

As the metaverse continues to be the new frontier for social interaction, May is just the next step on Maybelline’s journey to explore the virtual world. Last year, Maybelline partnered with Ready Player Me, the leading avatar platform for the metaverse to offer five free, expertly created looks that can be applied to your avatar in seconds.

“When a mask offers such a surreal transformation like this, it takes something just as surreal to present it. That’s where May comes in. We’re excited to grow our Falsies portfolio with the help of our first avatar, which brings the extension look to life. product’s surreal lashes and cutting-edge technology in a fun and unexpected way,” said Shivani ShahSenior Vice President, Global Brand Experience Maybelline New York.

In addition to Falsies Surreal Extensions Mascara, May will play a role in virtual product and service launches, metaverse-related activations and campaigns for iconic high-performance makeup franchises.

About Maybelline New York

Maybelline New York is the world’s number one cosmetics brand, available in over 120 countries. By combining technologically advanced formulas with trend expertise and the cutting edge of New York City, Maybelline New York’s mission is to bring innovative, high-performance cosmetics to everyone. Maybelline New York introduced Brave Together in 2020, a long-term program dedicated to destigmatizing the mental health conversation and funding nonprofit-led mental health initiatives. The brand pledged to donate $10 million to mental health causes to help 1 million people access essential individual support by 2025. For more information: http://www.maybelline.com

