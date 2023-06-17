Mayor Chris Pollart Goes to the Senate for a Year: “I Want to Stick My Neck Out for the Forgotten Countryside” (Hale)

The mayor of Herne, Chris Poelaert, was appointed by CD&V’s national party council as the group’s new senator. He will replace Maude Vanwaleghem, who resigned from the Senate a few weeks ago for personal reasons.

Chris Poiret has been mayor in Herne for more than twenty years and is also a provincial councilor in Flemish Brabant. Meanwhile he is also the chairman of the Pajotenland Police Zone. Professionally, Chris Poulart is an insurance broker. He is one of the political figures in Pajotenland.

CD&V Chairman Sammy Mahdi says, “With the likes of Chris Poelart, we want to amplify Dorpststraat’s voice again at Wetstraat.” “There should be more respect for rural Flanders and rural municipalities. We want to avoid that decisions are made from Brussels on these municipalities without a sense of reality and without taking into account the sensitivities in the region. That’s why Chris Poiret is a Ideal person.”

renewal

The choice to put forward Kris Pollart is part of the renewal campaign launched by the party. Prior to this, Nicole De Moor and Joe Brauns, among others, also appeared on the political scene.

“My heart is with local politics and it always will be,” says Chris Pollart. “But if you want to change something, sometimes you have to take matters into your own hands. I especially want to stand up for the countryside, which is now often forgotten or treated poorly. A resident of Antwerp today receives five times more from municipal funds than a resident of Pajotenland.

“So it is more difficult for rural municipalities to finance cycle paths or childcare. Banks are moving away, post offices are disappearing and public transport is in decline, there are almost no doctors or dentists in villages and so on . Basic services are declining and we need to do something about it. Don’t forget that 75% of Flemish people don’t live in the city.”

one year

“I want to stick my neck out for another year in the Senate,” says Chris Pollart. “The fact that I myself sometimes get frustrated with national politics is something I keep in mind. I’ll find out very soon whether it’s something for me or not. My mandate is successful if I In the limited time left in the Senate, I can plant the seeds for a solution.

Chris Pollart will remain mayor of Herne, but will give up his seat on the provincial council. Professionally, Kris Poiret received the green light from her partners to dedicate herself to the Senate for a year.